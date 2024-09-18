iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.54

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 32439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Community Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

