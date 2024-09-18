iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,146,000 after buying an additional 883,411 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

