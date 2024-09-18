iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $76.65

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 8733645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.01.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,952,000 after acquiring an additional 768,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.