iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2,849.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.88.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

