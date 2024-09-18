iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 92,726 shares.The stock last traded at $47.83 and had previously closed at $47.42.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $856.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 78,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

