iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 43,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $2,379,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

DMXF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 7,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,826. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.17. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $696.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

