iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 63,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 72,600 shares.The stock last traded at $47.96 and had previously closed at $48.20.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

