iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.19

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 63185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
