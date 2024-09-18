iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.19

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 63185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Exchange Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.