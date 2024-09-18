iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $87.56

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.56 and last traded at $88.04, with a volume of 4768656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.33.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

