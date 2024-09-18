iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,875 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 1,907 put options.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,340. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,013,000 after acquiring an additional 649,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.