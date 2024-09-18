iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.08

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.08 and last traded at $53.90, with a volume of 222597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

