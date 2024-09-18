iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.95

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 2164727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAUM. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 72,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 71,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

