iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.57

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.76, with a volume of 152836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.62.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2779 per share. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYDB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

