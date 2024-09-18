iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.60

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 10777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTI. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $143,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.