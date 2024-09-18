iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.27

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.27 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 28712379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.85.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.59.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

