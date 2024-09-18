iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.48

Shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.48 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 187949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.81.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

