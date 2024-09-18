iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGRO opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $714.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.