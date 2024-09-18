iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.94

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.94 and last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 711890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,705,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.