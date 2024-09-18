iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.48

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.48 and last traded at $46.63, with a volume of 167576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.48.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.73.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1867 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

