iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,825. The company has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $76.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

