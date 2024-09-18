iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,834,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857,479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,755,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,564,000 after acquiring an additional 520,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,281,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 209,210 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $117.13.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

