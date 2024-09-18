iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.93

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 118505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bcwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 114,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Further Reading

