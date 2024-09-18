iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.98

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $104.98 and last traded at $105.10, with a volume of 357501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,985,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,343,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,644,000. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

