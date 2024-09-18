iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.95

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $77.32, with a volume of 330643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 179,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after purchasing an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after buying an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

