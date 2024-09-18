iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,831,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 380,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,833. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after acquiring an additional 488,114 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after buying an additional 699,813 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,304,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 707,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,128,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,792,000 after acquiring an additional 309,397 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

