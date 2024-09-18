iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.27

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.27 and last traded at $24.26, with a volume of 106963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,213,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,355,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

