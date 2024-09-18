iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.67

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.67 and last traded at $50.82, with a volume of 545544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3,412.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

