iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.00

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.85, with a volume of 534847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $987.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $303,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.