iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.64

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.64 and last traded at $114.26, with a volume of 133863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.60.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.25. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $976,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

