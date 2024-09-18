iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.14

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.14 and last traded at $58.13, with a volume of 4328267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDA. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

