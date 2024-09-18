iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.41

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.41 and last traded at $85.77, with a volume of 95611 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.24.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

