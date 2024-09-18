iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.98

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.80, with a volume of 123381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPP. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 98,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

