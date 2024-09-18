iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $91.46

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.46 and last traded at $91.80, with a volume of 1148376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.34.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 27,757 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

