iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.41

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $197.41 and last traded at $197.27, with a volume of 543701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.76.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.11.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

