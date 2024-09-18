iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:MTUM)

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 15,355 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 638% compared to the average daily volume of 2,081 put options.

MTUM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.18. 458,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.06. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

