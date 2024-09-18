iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $177.24

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $177.24 and last traded at $177.07, with a volume of 620659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.82.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.59. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $108,645,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,644,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,463,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

