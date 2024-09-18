iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.41

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.41 and last traded at $107.51, with a volume of 167001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,785,000 after acquiring an additional 480,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after buying an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

