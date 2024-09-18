iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.95

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.95 and last traded at $154.34, with a volume of 459438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.42.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 102,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 265.3% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

