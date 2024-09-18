iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.37

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.37 and last traded at $54.35, with a volume of 43729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 279,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

