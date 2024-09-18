iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.18

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.18 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 104614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $617.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

