iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $291.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day moving average of $265.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

