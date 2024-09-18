iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 294,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 509,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 305,015 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 84,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 56,290 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.