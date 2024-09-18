iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.59

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.59 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 102775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 429.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.