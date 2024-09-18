iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 84,485 shares.The stock last traded at $137.15 and had previously closed at $137.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWL. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $319,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

