iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.88

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.88 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 80323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.22.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982,341 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,163,000 after purchasing an additional 860,698 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,108,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,328,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.