iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $106.04

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.04 and last traded at $106.02, with a volume of 152682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.97.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

