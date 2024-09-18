iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.28

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $124.28 and last traded at $123.84, with a volume of 68156 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,675,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

