iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IJJ stock opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $92.79 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

