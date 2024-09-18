iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $124.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

