iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

